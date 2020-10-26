Foundry Partners LLC Sells 4,234 Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 367,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,234 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lance Rosenzweig sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $25,648.56. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXGN stock opened at $15.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.82. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $18.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.78, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.12.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $140.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

NXGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.96.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

