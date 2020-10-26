Foundry Partners LLC Sells 4,114 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 360,625 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,114 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $7,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,210,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the 3rd quarter valued at $381,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,256,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,712,000 after acquiring an additional 268,612 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the 2nd quarter valued at $445,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 514,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,805,000 after acquiring an additional 180,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAFD stock opened at $23.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $38.18.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.60 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 7.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WAFD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $25.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

In other news, Director Randall H. Talbot acquired 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.16 per share, with a total value of $122,748.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,447.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,378 shares of company stock valued at $171,336 in the last 90 days. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

