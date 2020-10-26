Foundry Partners LLC Sells 4,112 Shares of Pilgrim's Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pilgrim's Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,112 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim's Pride were worth $5,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim's Pride during the second quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim's Pride during the second quarter worth $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim's Pride by 20.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim's Pride by 12.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim's Pride during the third quarter worth $159,000. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Pilgrim's Pride from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pilgrim's Pride from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pilgrim's Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pilgrim's Pride from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Pilgrim's Pride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of PPC stock opened at $16.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Pilgrim's Pride Co. has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $33.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95.

Pilgrim's Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.13). Pilgrim's Pride had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pilgrim's Pride Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pilgrim's Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers fresh chicken and pork products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chickens; frozen whole chickens; breast fillets; pork cuts; added value pork and pork ribs; mini breast fillets; and prepackaged case-ready chickens, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

