Foundry Partners LLC Sells 385,512 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 47.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 385,512 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $4,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BDN. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 21.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,379,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,229 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 418.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,043,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,816 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 21.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,789,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,228 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 20.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,084,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,919 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 81.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,541,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,196 shares during the period.

NYSE:BDN opened at $9.88 on Monday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.53.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $126.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.79 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 53.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BDN shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Brandywine Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 172 properties and 24.1 million square feet as of June 30, 2020.

