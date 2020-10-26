Foundry Partners LLC Sells 37,912 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 37,912 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.29% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 698,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,738,000 after buying an additional 57,628 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter worth $240,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter worth $254,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 48.3% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 472,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,367,000 after purchasing an additional 153,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 14.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 15,838 shares during the period. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David B. Roberts acquired 7,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.35 per share, for a total transaction of $200,547.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,840.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 6,060 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $203,919.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,962,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,693,307.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $32.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $663.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.33. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $38.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.50.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $24.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 14.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LMAT. TheStreet upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LeMaitre Vascular has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.29.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

