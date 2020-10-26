Foundry Partners LLC Sells 37,484 Shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its position in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,484 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of J2 Global worth $5,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 303.9% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in J2 Global by 22.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 193,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,394,000 after acquiring an additional 36,095 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in J2 Global by 1,159.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 168,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,629,000 after acquiring an additional 154,800 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in J2 Global by 50.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 14,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in J2 Global by 97.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,280,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,474 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JCOM. BidaskClub cut shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of J2 Global from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised J2 Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Sidoti raised their price objective on J2 Global from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

J2 Global stock opened at $70.12 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.20. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.79. J2 Global Inc has a 52-week low of $53.24 and a 52-week high of $104.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $331.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.79 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that J2 Global Inc will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other J2 Global news, Director W Brian Kretzmer sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $160,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,929. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

