Foundry Partners LLC Sells 3,177 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,388 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,177 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Devon Energy worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,357,479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $537,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,571 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Devon Energy by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,499,871 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,294,000 after buying an additional 2,811,799 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814,464 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,916,000 after acquiring an additional 75,704 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,887,641 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,406,000 after acquiring an additional 879,109 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,846,494 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,939,000 after acquiring an additional 123,400 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $9.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 3.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $26.98.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 51.02%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 78.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 31.88%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Capital One Financial raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.39.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

