Foundry Partners LLC Sells 3,120 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $5,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 11.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,873,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,400,000 after acquiring an additional 296,508 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 191.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,257,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,052,000 after acquiring an additional 825,941 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 10.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,166,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,976,000 after purchasing an additional 106,026 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 8.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after purchasing an additional 75,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 72.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,446,000 after purchasing an additional 295,708 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Shares of ILPT stock opened at $21.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $24.18.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $65.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.10 million. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 19.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.