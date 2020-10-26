Foundry Partners LLC Sells 26,564 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,564 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Hub Group worth $5,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 158.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the second quarter valued at $201,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Hub Group in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued an “inline” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $52.72 on Monday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $60.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.37. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $779.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $317,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,347,466.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

