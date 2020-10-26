Foundry Partners LLC Sells 250 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $6,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 3,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 77,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after purchasing an additional 12,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,296,000. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KSU shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.52.

Shares of NYSE KSU opened at $184.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.29. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $200.00.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $659.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.68 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

In other news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 917 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total value of $169,067.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,766.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,500 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $263,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,132.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.