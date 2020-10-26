Foundry Partners LLC Sells 23,937 Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,937 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.47% of HCI Group worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCI. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HCI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in HCI Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCI Group in the second quarter valued at $134,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of HCI Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in HCI Group during the second quarter worth $241,000. 61.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HCI opened at $50.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.24 million, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. HCI Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $62.93.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.27. HCI Group had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $80.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.32 million. Equities research analysts forecast that HCI Group, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

HCI Group Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

