Foundry Partners LLC Sells 218 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Balchem worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCPC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 104.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in Balchem by 7.3% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 10,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Balchem by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Balchem by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Balchem from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Balchem from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Balchem in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $104.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.52. Balchem Co. has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $113.93.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.30. Balchem had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $173.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Balchem’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

