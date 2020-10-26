Foundry Partners LLC Sells 15,515 Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,023,347 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 15,515 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.46% of Enerplus worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ERF. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Enerplus in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Enerplus by 16,471.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 16,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ERF opened at $2.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.48. The firm has a market cap of $456.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Enerplus Co. has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $7.35.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $88.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.00 million. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 93.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 11.39%.

ERF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Enerplus from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Enerplus from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Enerplus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

