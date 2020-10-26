Foundry Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 904,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,090 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 1.07% of Entravision Communication worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EVC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Entravision Communication by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 616,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 212,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communication during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communication during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. RBF Capital LLC raised its stake in Entravision Communication by 4.0% in the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 872,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 33,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Entravision Communication by 199.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 128,697 shares during the period. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVC. ValuEngine lowered Entravision Communication from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entravision Communication from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of NYSE EVC opened at $1.99 on Monday. Entravision Communication has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $3.02. The stock has a market cap of $167.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average of $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. Entravision Communication had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $45.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.90 million. Research analysts expect that Entravision Communication will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Entravision Communication’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

