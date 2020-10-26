Foundry Partners LLC Reduces Position in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Potlatchdeltic worth $6,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 38.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,496,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,998,000 after buying an additional 1,238,485 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,129,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,837,000 after buying an additional 67,919 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,582,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,192,000 after buying an additional 12,144 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 53.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,924,000 after buying an additional 282,154 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 6.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 659,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,717,000 after buying an additional 39,028 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Potlatchdeltic alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on PCH. BofA Securities cut shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Potlatchdeltic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $47.52 on Monday. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.78 and a beta of 1.35.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $181.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Potlatchdeltic’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Potlatchdeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Potlatchdeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potlatchdeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.