Foundry Partners LLC Reduces Position in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in II-VI were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 98.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its position in II-VI by 7.2% during the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 22,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in II-VI in the third quarter worth approximately $560,000. Robecosam AG raised its stake in II-VI by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,920,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,435,000 after buying an additional 417,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of II-VI during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

IIVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BofA Securities started coverage on II-VI in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of II-VI in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of II-VI from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of II-VI from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.66.

NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $47.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. II-VI Incorporated has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $746.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.58 million. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. On average, research analysts predict that II-VI Incorporated will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $761,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 253,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,292,663.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

