Foundry Partners LLC Raises Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 593,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,669 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.7% of Foundry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $35,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 63,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,202 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 12,753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 4,533 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 342,251 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $20,361,000 after buying an additional 37,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.23.

NYSE VZ opened at $57.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.41. The firm has a market cap of $239.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

