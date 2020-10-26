Foundry Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,483 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.73% of Kraton worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Kraton by 83.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Kraton in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Kraton during the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kraton during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraton alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Kraton from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Kraton from $29.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

KRA opened at $30.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.46 and a 200 day moving average of $16.05. The stock has a market cap of $974.05 million, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Kraton Co. has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $31.44.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $355.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.70 million. Kraton had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 12.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kraton Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.