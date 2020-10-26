Foundry Partners LLC Purchases 4,243 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,840 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAON. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AAON by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in AAON by 74.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of AAON in the second quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Get AAON alerts:

Shares of AAON stock opened at $61.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 0.63. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $65.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.96.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $125.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.08 million. AAON had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Thompson sold 3,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $203,675.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,914.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mikel D. Crews sold 21,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $1,307,445.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,922.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,446 shares of company stock worth $2,122,408 in the last 90 days. 22.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAON. Zacks Investment Research raised AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.