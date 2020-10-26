Foundry Partners LLC Makes New Investment in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 97,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,677,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.13% of PennyMac Financial Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 128,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 24,351 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 131.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 38,627 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 27,926 shares during the period. 53.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PFSI shares. Barclays raised their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.11.

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $58.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.14. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $67.77.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $821.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.75 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 37.77%. The business’s revenue was up 171.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $740,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 31,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total value of $2,053,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 455,650 shares of company stock valued at $24,759,312 in the last three months. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

