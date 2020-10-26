Foundry Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 139,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,221,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.18% of Brunswick at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000.

Shares of BC opened at $62.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.95. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $73.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -250.48 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $987.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.62 million. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 23.56%. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 22.17%.

BC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. CL King boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.57.

In related news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 3,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $243,714.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,011 shares in the company, valued at $846,495.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

