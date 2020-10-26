Foundry Partners LLC Makes New $7.43 Million Investment in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 92,987 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of IDACORP at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in IDACORP by 371.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 311 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in IDACORP in the second quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in IDACORP by 51.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 515 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDACORP in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in IDACORP in the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDA stock opened at $91.25 on Monday. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.05 and a twelve month high of $113.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.97.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $318.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 58.13%.

In other IDACORP news, SVP Jeffrey L. Malmen sold 1,300 shares of IDACORP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $106,210.00. Also, Director Christine King sold 3,273 shares of IDACORP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total value of $300,428.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,675.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti reduced their price target on IDACORP from $108.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded IDACORP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.83.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.