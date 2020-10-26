Foundry Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.22% of frontdoor worth $7,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTDR. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in frontdoor by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 274,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,694,000 after acquiring an additional 27,527 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 191,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after buying an additional 83,969 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of frontdoor in the 2nd quarter worth $479,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of frontdoor in the 2nd quarter worth $1,070,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $41.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.51 and its 200 day moving average is $41.89. frontdoor, inc. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $49.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.43.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 89.59% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.24 million. On average, equities analysts predict that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of frontdoor in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub cut frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on frontdoor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on frontdoor in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

