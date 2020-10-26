Foundry Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its position in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) by 52.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 153,860 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.39% of Sierra Wireless worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 1,054.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless during the second quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless during the first quarter worth about $220,000. 45.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWIR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.22.

NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $11.47 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $14.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 2.37.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $144.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.20 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 10.68%. On average, analysts predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Sierra Wireless Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

