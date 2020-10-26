Foundry Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its stake in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,383 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Caretrust REIT worth $8,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Caretrust REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Caretrust REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Caretrust REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Caretrust REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Caretrust REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Caretrust REIT alerts:

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $17.99 on Monday. Caretrust REIT Inc has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.95.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 29.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Caretrust REIT Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.53%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTRE. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised Caretrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Caretrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Caretrust REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Caretrust REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.71.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Caretrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caretrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.