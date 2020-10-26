Foundry Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $5,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,151,000 after buying an additional 141,956 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 540,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,317,000 after purchasing an additional 374,478 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 419,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 351,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest stock opened at $33.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $851.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60. ArcBest Co. has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $36.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $627.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.73 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 1.01%. Equities analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other ArcBest news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,518,957. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James A. Ingram sold 12,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $397,298.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARCB. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ArcBest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on ArcBest from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on ArcBest from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.10.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

