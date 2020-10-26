Foundry Partners LLC Invests $1.70 Million in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EGP. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,212,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,766,000 after acquiring an additional 79,470 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 697,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,712,000 after purchasing an additional 96,467 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 671,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Eastgroup Properties by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,068,000 after purchasing an additional 36,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 368,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,361,000 after buying an additional 142,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.33.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 700 shares of Eastgroup Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $95,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,611,482.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $148,986.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,842,076.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,536 shares of company stock valued at $472,320 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $138.14 on Monday. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $83.40 and a 1 year high of $148.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.91 and a 200 day moving average of $121.94.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.67). Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 34.10%. The business had revenue of $89.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Eastgroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Eastgroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.45%.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

