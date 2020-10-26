Foundry Partners LLC Has $8.86 Million Stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,273 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Wintrust Financial worth $8,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 15.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 4.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 7.0% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 35.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WTFC. BidaskClub raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.44.

WTFC stock opened at $50.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.19. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $71.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.59. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer acquired 1,189 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.57 per share, for a total transaction of $31,591.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,084.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

