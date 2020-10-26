Foundry Partners LLC Has $8.70 Million Stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,535 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.41% of Hillenbrand worth $8,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hillenbrand by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,772,000 after purchasing an additional 13,233 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,388,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,565,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,027,000 after acquiring an additional 337,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $31.44 on Monday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -95.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.29. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $607.50 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HI. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

In related news, SVP Kimberly K. Ryan sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $102,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

