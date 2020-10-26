Foundry Partners LLC Has $8.62 Million Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 318,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 128,892 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.47% of Sanmina worth $8,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,395,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,349,000 after acquiring an additional 254,200 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 253.5% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 672,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,189,000 after acquiring an additional 482,222 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 556,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,928,000 after acquiring an additional 29,318 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 482,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,152,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 409,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,263,000 after acquiring an additional 80,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $26.43 on Monday. Sanmina Co. has a 1-year low of $18.34 and a 1-year high of $34.96. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.73.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.62. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SANM shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Sanmina from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sanmina from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

In other Sanmina news, Chairman Jure Sola sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $99,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 845,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,433,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.