Foundry Partners LLC Has $6.94 Million Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 134,521 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $6,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Itron in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Itron by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Itron by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Itron by 286.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Itron by 598.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $29,823.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at $345,756.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 21,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,266 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $1,630,092. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $72.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.08. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $88.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.65 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

