Foundry Partners LLC Has $5.66 Million Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.22% of Pacira BioSciences worth $5,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.0% in the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 11.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.7% in the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $55.47 on Monday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.46 and a 12 month high of $64.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.88, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, CEO David M. Stack sold 30,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,185,735. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 2,216 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $137,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,845 shares of company stock worth $14,483,304. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCRX. BidaskClub cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

