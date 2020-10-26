Foundry Partners LLC Has $5.23 Million Stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,201 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.54% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $5,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KRG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,562,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,799,000 after buying an additional 25,941 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 313,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 149,608 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 604.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 215,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 185,029 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $11.79 on Monday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $19.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.91 million, a PE ratio of -98.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day moving average is $10.72.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.35). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently 19.28%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Compass Point raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

