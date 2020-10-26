Foundry Partners LLC Has $4.87 Million Position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 126,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,020 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Unitil worth $4,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Unitil in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Unitil by 44.3% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Unitil by 6.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Unitil by 4.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Unitil in the first quarter valued at about $453,000. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTL opened at $39.94 on Monday. Unitil Co. has a one year low of $37.16 and a one year high of $65.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.10 million, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.19.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Unitil had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unitil Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Unitil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BofA Securities raised shares of Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Unitil in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

