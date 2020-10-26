Foundry Partners LLC Has $4.73 Million Position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 131,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of FLIR Systems worth $4,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in FLIR Systems by 223.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in FLIR Systems during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in FLIR Systems during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in FLIR Systems by 51.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in FLIR Systems by 7,064.7% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,436 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLIR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Imperial Capital raised shares of FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIR opened at $36.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.55. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.44. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.02 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

