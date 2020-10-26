Foundry Partners LLC Has $4.27 Million Stock Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 392.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 106.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 231.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $52.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.00, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. Verint Systems Inc. has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $59.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $313.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.41 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $152,710.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,574,655.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elan Moriah sold 22,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $1,136,539.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,130,481.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,387 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,820 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Verint Systems from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet raised Verint Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

