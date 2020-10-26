Foundry Partners LLC Has $2 Million Stake in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its position in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,130 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Territorial Bancorp were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TBNK. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 228.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 13,494 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Territorial Bancorp by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Territorial Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $433,000. 48.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

Territorial Bancorp stock opened at $22.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Territorial Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.23 and a 12 month high of $32.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average is $22.92.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 23.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Territorial Bancorp Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TBNK. ValuEngine lowered Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Territorial Bancorp Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.