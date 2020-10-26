Foundry Partners LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Addus HomeCare worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 44.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 81,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 25,125 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 113,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 24,343 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 21.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 12.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $101.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. Addus HomeCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.13 and a fifty-two week high of $106.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 52.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.51.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $184.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.85 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 8.38%. Research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

ADUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $103.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised Addus HomeCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.71.

In other Addus HomeCare news, CFO Brian Poff sold 4,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.52, for a total value of $438,889.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,465,841.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David W. Tucker sold 2,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $226,288.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,139 shares in the company, valued at $891,783.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 511,590 shares of company stock valued at $48,266,516. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.