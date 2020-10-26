Foundry Partners LLC Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE:GSL)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE:GSL) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 249,797 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 14,525 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Global Ship Lease were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Global Ship Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 32.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Global Ship Lease stock opened at $7.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.48 and its 200 day moving average is $5.00. Global Ship Lease Inc has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $131.33 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $71.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.03 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of December 31, 2018, it owned 38 vessels with a total capacity of 200,615 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

