Foundry Partners LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,796 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in RealPage were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RealPage by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,974,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $518,393,000 after purchasing an additional 451,288 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RealPage by 4.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,679,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,194,000 after buying an additional 193,485 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RealPage by 0.5% during the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,110,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,176,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of RealPage by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,061,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,166,000 after acquiring an additional 26,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 889,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,828,000 after acquiring an additional 43,699 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RP stock opened at $58.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.30. RealPage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $69.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 117.70 and a beta of 0.97.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.59 million. On average, analysts forecast that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $8,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,426,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,670,570.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $62,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 143,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,599,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 526,195 shares of company stock valued at $31,379,671 in the last quarter. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RealPage from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of RealPage in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on RealPage from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.80.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

