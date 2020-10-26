Foundry Partners LLC Has $1.49 Million Position in Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its position in Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,525 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Luther Burbank worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Luther Burbank by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Luther Burbank by 14.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 30,168 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Luther Burbank during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Luther Burbank by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Luther Burbank by 32.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

LBC stock opened at $9.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.90. Luther Burbank Co. has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.48.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $33.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Luther Burbank Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Luther Burbank news, Director Jack W. Krouskup sold 8,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $84,873.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,468.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Simone Lagomarsino acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $26,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,543.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Luther Burbank from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

