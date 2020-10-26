Foundry Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 734,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,975 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 1.0% of Foundry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $20,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 212.3% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 844.0% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T opened at $27.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.47 and a 200 day moving average of $29.69. The stock has a market cap of $198.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on T. Scotiabank downgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

