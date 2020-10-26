Foundry Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 532,718 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,023 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 1.73% of Aegion worth $7,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aegion by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after buying an additional 25,367 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Aegion by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 10,087 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Aegion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Aegion by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 9,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Aegion by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,037,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,604,000 after buying an additional 82,046 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aegion alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEGN. ValuEngine raised Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. TheStreet raised Aegion from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aegion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of Aegion stock opened at $15.74 on Monday. Aegion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The firm has a market cap of $484.32 million, a PE ratio of -74.95 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $245.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.40 million. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aegion Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Gordon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $813,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,387,978.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

About Aegion

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.