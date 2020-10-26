Foundry Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,380 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Global Medical REIT worth $4,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GMRE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 431.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,392,000 after buying an additional 1,317,662 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 183,442 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 939,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 150,706 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 627,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 148,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 616,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 129,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GMRE opened at $13.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $623.94 million, a PE ratio of 168.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine raised Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.36.

In other news, Director Ronald Marston bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,830 shares in the company, valued at $104,139. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

