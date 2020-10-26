Foundry Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,879 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.43% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $5,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 27.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 51.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 111.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

ROIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $11.04 on Monday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.36. The company has a current ratio of 16.69, a quick ratio of 16.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $66.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.02 million. Equities research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of June 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.