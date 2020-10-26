Foundry Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its position in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.9% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Mercury Systems by 3.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $74,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,072 shares in the company, valued at $843,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $96,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,901,388.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,196 shares of company stock worth $9,380,318. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. BofA Securities raised Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.11.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $77.21 on Monday. Mercury Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $96.29. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.49, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.55.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Mercury Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

