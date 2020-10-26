Foundry Partners LLC Buys Shares of 248,175 PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI)

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 248,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned 1.33% of PCTEL at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 26.1% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,496 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of PCTEL by 309.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,701 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PCTEL during the first quarter worth $32,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of PCTEL by 10.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 70,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in PCTEL by 39.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PCTEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PCTEL has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

NASDAQ PCTI opened at $5.44 on Monday. PCTEL, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $9.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.40 million, a PE ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.02.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 million. PCTEL had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 5.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that PCTEL, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.86%.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

