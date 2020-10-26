Foundry Partners LLC Buys New Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 302,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,932,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.16% of H&R Block as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXA increased its stake in H&R Block by 1.8% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 732,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in H&R Block during the first quarter worth about $1,646,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in H&R Block by 11.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 449,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after buying an additional 45,851 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in H&R Block by 16.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 212,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 29,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in H&R Block during the second quarter worth about $534,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HRB. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of H&R Block from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of H&R Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II acquired 13,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.04 per share, for a total transaction of $197,776.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,085,806.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert A. Gerard acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $182,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 194,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,831.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $18.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.49. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $25.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $601.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.03 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 871.04%. H&R Block’s revenue was up 299.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

