Foundry Partners LLC Buys New Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 262,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $8,659,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LAZ. Cutler Group LP increased its position in Lazard by 2,307.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Lazard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Lazard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lazard news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 17,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total transaction of $549,182.46. Following the transaction, the president now owns 250,328 shares in the company, valued at $7,755,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $2,610,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,620 shares of company stock worth $5,209,552 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on LAZ. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lazard from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Lazard from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lazard from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of LAZ opened at $35.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Lazard Ltd has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $572.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.36 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

