Foundry Partners LLC Buys 32,343 Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 519,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,343 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.88% of IMAX worth $6,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IMAX. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 310.4% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,684,000 after acquiring an additional 990,702 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 71.9% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 613,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 256,917 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 103.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 471,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 239,734 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 1,316.4% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 179,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 166,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in IMAX in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

IMAX stock opened at $11.56 on Monday. IMAX Co. has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $22.35. The stock has a market cap of $680.39 million, a P/E ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.27.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 91.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IMAX Co. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine downgraded IMAX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. B. Riley Securities cut their price target on IMAX from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on IMAX from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on IMAX from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. IMAX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.85.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

